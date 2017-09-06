DKB mocks Funny face over former wife’s comment

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-05

Comedian Derrick kobina Bonney has joined the fray concerning his fellow comedian Funny faces wife comments she made concerning his sexual performance during their marriage.

The comments from DKB saying “a divorced cheating wife who doesn’t say the man’s this thing is two minutes is that one too a cheater .” he commented.

Funny face revealed that he was deceived by his former wife’s hips and breast and that she was cheating while they were married that is why he divorced her.

Could this response from his wife be untrue?