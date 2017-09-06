Diamond Appiah mocks Schwarzenegger over leaked sex tape

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-06

Diamond Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504706424_606_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

As expected, one of Afia Schwarzenegger’s arch rivals, Diamond Appiah has taken to social media to tear the “queen of comedy” apart after mynewsgh.com broke the story about her amorous relationships that has ended her marriage.

In an exclusive story today, mynewsgh.com shared some shots taken from a video in which Afia Schwarzengger was caught red handed by her husband in the arms of another man.

Hours after the story went viral, Afia Schwarzenegger’s “enemy” Diamond Appiah did not waste time to tear the comedienne apart.

In a post on her social media handles, she indicated that the end of the TV personality is on its way and that she was been punished for disregarding Men of God and other influential people in society.

She said “Haaahaaaaahaaaa Animguasei Akwaaba. This is what happens when you go round disrespecting men of God n Politicians in the Society. You will marry a Jobless man who can’t feed you and you will end up jumping from one man to another for coins to survive . Such a shame to womanhood !!”.

Diamond Appiah has been one of the few people who have always mocked Afia Schwarzenegger’s marriage and has described it as a sham.