Businesses urged to consult psychologists during recruitments

The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) wants businesses to involve industrial and organizational psychologists in the selection of employees.

According to the Association, psychologists have the requisite expertise to use assessment tools to detect personality, competency and integrity issues about job applicants.

“To any company in need of employee assessment services, we advise that you consult GPA for referrals to qualified organizational psychologist residing in Ghana,” the GPA said in press release.

The advice from the union of certified psychologists in the country comes on the back of recent news that the Head of SSNIT’s Management Information Systems presented fake certificates for employment.

“The GPA urges all companies to draw useful lessons from the SSNIT IT boss saga by making it a routine to conduct comprehensive background investigations (including checking the authenticity of educational qualifications) in the selection of job applicants to sensitive and top positions,” the statement signed by GPA Public Relations Officer, Richmond Acquah-Coleman, said.

The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) has noted, with great concern, the news about the Head of SSNIT’s Management Information Systems who presented fake certificates for employment. This development is most unfortunate, particularly in the wake of the recent software scandal that has hit the Trust. Following this revelation, the Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO) has interdicted the SSNIT IT boss who, we understand, has no first degree nor a masters’ degree talk less of a doctorate degree. Obviously, this smacks of little or no background investigation prior to employment, which appears to be the case in most public and private companies. To GPA, this is not surprising given the many misfit employees in organizations today.

Acts of negligent hiring resulting from the failure to follow proper HR selection processes have severe implications for the reputation, legal and financial aspects of an organization. In fact, 30% of all business failures are due to employee theft and other forms of dishonesty. This implies that employing the wrong person can hurt the employer, employee, customers and the corporate image of the company. What employers do not know about a job applicant can hurt them and makes their businesses vulnerable to serious liabilities.

Legally, employers are responsible for the actions of their employees arising out of, and in the course of their employment. Besides, organizations owe it a duty to protect their customers and other members of the public from negative actions by its employees. For most employers, the cost of conducting a diligent background check is avoidable. However, the cost of shortcutting the background checks process can be devastating. Huge financial settlements, bad publicity, theft, violence and in some cases loss of life are reasons sufficient to necessitate pre-screening applicants. Gathering employee intelligence is even required if an applicant is a referral from a trusted source.

Most public and private organizations today are aware of negligent hiring but few take steps to avoid bad hires. Given the fact that negligent hiring can impair organizational effectiveness, employers must make conscious effort to prevent or avoid it. Employers should never say ‘we should have known’ in matters of employee behaviour and other inexcusable acts. Therefore, the GPA urges all companies to draw useful lessons from the SSNIT IT boss saga by making it a routine to conduct comprehensive background investigations (including checking the authenticity of educational qualifications) in the selection of job applicants to sensitive and top positions. Background checks is required even when an employee receives a promotion or when access or risk are added to a position in the organization since the initial position may not provide the same level of access as the new position.

The GPA further urges all businesses and organizations to involve industrial and organizational psychologists in the selection of employees to positions in their companies since these professionals have the requisite expertise to use assessment tools to detect personality, competency and integrity issues about job applicants. To any company in need of employee assessment services, we advise that you consult GPA for referrals to qualified organizational psychologist residing in Ghana.

Signed

Richmond Acquah-Coleman

Public Relations Officer

Ghana Psychological Association

