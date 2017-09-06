Black Stars renews 2018 World Cup hopes with 5-1 win over Congo

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

The Black Stars of Ghana put up a spirited performance against the Red Devils of Congo to record a 1-5 score line in the return leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers played on Tuesday at Stade Municipal de Kintele in Brazzaville.

Coach of the Black Stars charges drew 1-1 five days ago in their home match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to break the hearts of Ghanaians again who were hopeful of a qualification to the quadrennial showpiece next year in Russia following a 1-0 win for Uganda against Egypt.

Ahead of the match, Ghana had been abysmal to the World Cup after picking two points out of a possible nine and qualification for the team looked far-fetched.

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom put Ghana ahead in the 23rd minute to beat the jittery defenders of the Congolese team.

The goal motivated Appiah’s charges to march on to cut their opponent into sizes and that called for Thomas Partey’s goal three minutes later.

The Red Devils fought to pull one back with an excellent buildup which resulted in Illoy Emerson’s powerful header from a corner kick in in the 43rd minute.

In the 42nd minute, Dylan Bahamboula fired a free kick which Richard Ofori brilliantly saved.

But the Congolese side’s joy was shot-lived after Partey received a telepathic pass from Newcastle’s winger Christian to harmer home his second goal beating the opponent’s goalie Barel Mouko before the first half.

Bahamboula’s hunger to register his name on the scoresheet was again denied by a resolute Ofori’s save.

From recess, Partey completed his hatrick after he stole a ball from a poor pass from the Congolese defence. He then dashed through towards goal hammering an unstoppable shot into the yawning net which the goalie Mouko could do little about.

In the 85th minute, Boakye calmly took his time to grab a brace after he connected a fine pass from Harrison Afful in the opponent’s 18 yard box.

The win puts Ghana on five points behind Uganda and Egypt in Group E. The Black Stars now awaits the result in the match involving Egypt and Uganda to see how the table stands after game four.

Ghana will take on Uganda on Saturday, October 7 at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.