Beat gays for them to change their ways – Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor George Lutterodt

Counselor George Lutterodt has said people who are gay do not need prayers but rather severe beatings in order for them to change their way.

People have argued that the act is spiritual and individuals involved in it should be prayed for in order for them to change their ways.

But in an interview on Kofi TV, the maverick counselor said the people in the act do not need prayers but rather what they need for themselves is severe beatings from people in order for them to change their ways.

He said “‘Anybody who is a gay has a mental problem. And they are sick, they don’t need prayer, they need beatings. Someone has to be radical and beat them”.

