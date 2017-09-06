Asamoah Gyan wants fans restitution with Congo win

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

A depleted Black Stars side will be chasing their first win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they play as guests of Congo at Stade Municipal de Kintélé in Brazzaville.

The team have been rocked by injuries with captain, Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Harrison Afful all ruled out of the tough clash against the Red Devils.

Ahead of the match, fans have given up on Black Stars and written off their chances of making a fourth consecutive World Cup berth after shocking 1-1 draw against Congo in Kumasi.

They have two points and five adrift of the summit with a win at Congo and stalemate between Egypt and Uganda the only option for Ghana to get back in contention.

And Asamoah Gyan, who travelled with the team though injured, says Black Stars have to all out to appease distraught fans.

“As a team we have to make sure we overcome our critics, and that is the most important thing because we didn’t do well so we have to lift up our game” he told Joy FM.

‘’We have to go there, play our best and make the people of Ghana happy. We do agree people are not happy with our performance, it happens in football so we have to go there and make sure we make them happy”

“We have to do our best to make sure the people forget about what happened here against Congo”.

Reports from Congo suggest Jonathan Mensah will captain the team and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, who scored seven goals in eight Europa League qualifiers this season, to spearhead the attack.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 14:30 GMT (2:30pm)