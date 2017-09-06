Asamoah Gyan explains decision to travel to Congo despite injury setback

Gyan claims he traveled with the team so as to give the team support <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504701024_983_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has explained the rationale behind his decision to travel to Congo for a 2018 World Cup qualifier despite being injured.

The 31-year-old was ruled out of the clash due to a muscle problem but traveled with the team to Brazzaville to offer his support.

And the Kayserispor striker has revealed the reasons for his enviable action.

“I thought the team needed my support and as the captain of the team, I had to show my solidarity behind the team,” he said

“I have served this nation for quite a long time and the young boys needed my support.

“I spoke with my club and although they wanted me to come for treatment, they agreed I join my colleagues.

“I pleaded with the team and they gave me the opportunity to go support the team.

“Everything paid off. The boys were happy to see me and I’m happy we won.”

