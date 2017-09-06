Any man who licks his woman is guaranteed of long life – Lutterodt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-05

play videoCounselor George Lutterodt

Controversial counselor Lutherodt is at it again, he says the purpose of every man’s existence on earth is to know how to satisfy his woman.

Counselor George lutterodt in an interview on Kofi TV monitored by www.ghanaweb.com, said, contrary to claims made by doctors and other counselors, a woman’s vagina is one of the clearness places on a woman’s body thus he see’s nothing wrong with a man licking his wife.

“The purpose of every man’s life is to find ways to satisfy his woman, and so I see nothing wrong with it, in fact any man who is able to satisfy his woman by licking her is guaranteed of long life and prosperity, I say this because no man will lick his woman if he doesn’t trust her “he said.

According to the counselor, he does not understand why people say, licking the Vagina can cause throat cancer, he believes the woman’s vagina is 10times cleaner than the mouth.

“Every man came from a woman’s vagina, so what’s wrong with it going back there, going back there with your mouth only shows courage, prosperity and guarantees you of long life” he added.