Alleged video of Afia Schwarzenegger caught in bed with another man

It would seem that there is some truth in earlier reports that TV show host and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger was kicked out of her marital home by her husband after he reportedly caught her in bed with another man.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a source close to the controversial celebrity had told Ghanaian celebrity gossip website, GhanaCelebrities.com of the development.

However, barely days after the report went out, Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to threaten to bring up a law suit against all media houses which shared that story.

She denied the reports and claimed that there was not an explicit video of her leaked out as earlier reports had stated.

To the surprise of many, a local news website MyNewsgh.com, on Wednesday 6th September, published an update to the issue claiming to have laid hands on the said leaked video.

The report categorically confirmed that Afia Schwarzenegger was “caught red-handed by her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, being laid by another man”.

MyNewsgh’s report continued that they had access to the leaked 2:23mins video in which , “…Mr Abrokwah budges into the room that appeared not to have been locked and found the two lovers naked in bed”.

The report continued that the Afia’s husband is heard in the video calling his wife, Afia Schwarzenegger an ashawo as the comedianne “rushed into the bathroom for a towel to cover herself”.

Abrokwah reportedly warned Afia and the man she was supposedly in bed with that should they not cooperate, he would dump the contents of a bottle he said was full on acid on them.

A struggle ensues between the two men and the suspected lover of Afia Schwarzenegger manages to run away as he leaves the comedienne behind, who was pleading with her angry husband.

Her husband, on the other hand, admits they only had a disagreement and he went to see his mother only to return to see her being laid by another man wondering what kind of woman she is.

Mr Abrokwah reveals he has been trailing her sleeping around with other men and was only waiting for the opportune time to close up on her.