A-Plus shares video of two children battling each other in dancing competition

Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-06

Popular musician and staunch New Patriotic Party supporter, Kwame A-Plus has joined the many Ghanaian icons who share amazing family moments on social media with a video of two children facing-off in a dancing competition.

In a Facebook Live video, the musician recorded the children as they danced their hearts away with the promise of taking the winner shopping.

The video warmed many hearts as it was being watched by a number of his fans from all over the world. The beautiful family moment was captured with the two children dancing fiercely as they were being cheered on by others including A-Plus.

The video adds up to the growing list of public figures who flaunt their family members on social media in awesome moments. Some of the celebrities who have showed off their family members in similar fashion include actors Van Vicker and Majid Michel, Benedicta Gafah, Mzbel, Stacy Amoateng and a host of others.

Kwame A-Plus was recently in the news over allegations leveled against some presidential staffers. He was today present at the Criminal Investigations Department of Ghana to provide evidence to his allegations.

Prior to his invitation, he apologized to the president and others for his ‘inappropriate’ choice of words.