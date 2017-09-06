2018 World Cup: We don’t have to give up – Christian Atsu

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana winger Christian Atsu insists they don’t have to give up on a 2018 World up qualification.
Things have not gone the way the players and Ghanaians expected in the qualification campaign as they are yet to win a game after three matches.
The Black Stars come up against Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday and a win could revive the team’s chances of making a four World Cup appearance.
Many believe the dream is over but Atsu thinks it is football and anything is possible.
“This is football and i can agree with those saying the dream is over but i believe things can change as well,” he said
“We just have to try and get a win in Congo and see how it goes- it is really difficult but nothing is impossible.”