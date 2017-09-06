2018 World Cup: We don’t have to give up – Christian Atsu

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-05

Christian Atsu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504663235_126_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana winger Christian Atsu insists they don’t have to give up on a 2018 World up qualification.

Things have not gone the way the players and Ghanaians expected in the qualification campaign as they are yet to win a game after three matches.

The Black Stars come up against Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday and a win could revive the team’s chances of making a four World Cup appearance.

Many believe the dream is over but Atsu thinks it is football and anything is possible.

“This is football and i can agree with those saying the dream is over but i believe things can change as well,” he said

“We just have to try and get a win in Congo and see how it goes- it is really difficult but nothing is impossible.”