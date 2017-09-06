2018 World Cup out of our hands – Gyan

Gyan has said that Ghana has a slim chance of qualifying to the World Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504722623_179_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Skipper of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has admitted that Ghana has slim chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

The Black Stars turn up an emphatic 5-1 win against Congo in Brazzavilla yesterday but the 1-1 draw against the latter in Kumasi last Friday means the Star’ would have to wait for slip from Egypt and Uganda to realise the 2018 World Cup dream.

Speaking to pressmen after the 5-1 demolition of the Red devils, the all-time Ghanaian top scorer admitted that the opportunity to make it to the World Cup is not dependent on them [Black Stars] “We have a slim chance of qualifying, we didn’t make the most of our chances especially the against Congo in Kumasi”.

Asamoah Gyan did not feature in the victory against Congo due to injury but applauded the sublime effort of the team.

Ghana will weigh their options when the two last of the qualifiers resume on October and November where the Stars will engage Uganda and Egypt respectively.

