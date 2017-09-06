2017 Most Influential Young Africans list announced

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017
Source: Africa Youth Awards
In its vision of recognizing young achievers across the African continent, Africa Youth Awards has released its 2nd annual list of the 2017 100 Most Influential Young Africans, an initiative which is noted to be the biggest and most respected across the continent with participation from over 140 countries globally.
Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, President of Africa Youth Awards noted the exceptionality of this year’s list which has an unprecedented gender representation of 45 women and 55 men, which he noted as a great move to inspire more young women in Africa and across the world to reach out for their dreams.
The list which was restricted to age limits between, 15 & 36 had a coverage of 28 countries on the continent with Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya leading with 19, 18, 10, 8 representatives respectively.
The list compiled and approved by the awards Jury made up of young Africans from across globe after public nominations were received and reviewed.
Profiles of all the 100 nominees on the list are published on www.africayouthawards.org and was organized in partnership Avance Media, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, Global Skills Exchange, WatsUp TV, www.collegeinghana.com, All for Development and Ilead Africa with the support of various Media Organisations across the continent.
Below is the full list in alphabetical order
1. Achaleke Christian Leke
2. Aigbe Omoregie
3. AKA
4. Akani Simbine
5. Albert Kusi
6. Ali Kiba
7. Alloysius Attah
8. Almaz Ayana
9. Amel Bouchoucha
10. Ameyaw Debrah
11. Amr Sobhy
12. Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily
13. Asamoah Gyan
14. Asma Khalifa
15. Bashir Ahmad
16. Berla Mundi
17. Bonang Matheba
18. Bongani Baloyi
19. Boniface Mwangi
20. Bosun Tijani
21. Cassper Nyovest
22. Caster Semenya
23. Catherine Constantinides
24. Mutoba Ngoma
25. Cyprian Nyakundi
26. Damien Mouzoun
27. Damilola Oluwatoyinbo
28. Davido
29. Diamond Platnumz
30. Diana Elizabeth Michael
31. DJ Arafat
32. DJ Zinhle
33. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
34. Dr. Kelechi Anyikude
35. Ehiz
36. Ekow Mensah
37. Elijah Amoo Addo
38. Ellen Chilemba
39. Eric Kinoti
40. Flaviana Matata
41. Francine Muyumba
42. Frederick Bohasu
43. Gakii Biriri
44. Gigi Ibrahim
45. Gwendolyne Halle
46. Hlomela Bucwa
47. Hon. Samaila Suleiman
48. Ibtissam Tiskat
49. Ilwad Elman
50. Ines Boubakri
51. Itumeleng Khune
52. Jean Bosco Nzeyimana
53. Jessica Francisca Colaço
54. Jimi Tewe
55. Johnson Sakaja
56. Jokate Mwegelo
57. Julius Malema
58. Kansiime Anne
59. Kelvin Doe
60. Khoudia Diop
61. Knight Ganje
62. Larry Madowo
63. Lilian Makoi
64. Ludovic Biyong
65. Maps Maponyane
66. Mark Angel
67. Mercy Johnson Okojie
68. Mike Chilewe Jnr
69. Millard Ayo
70. Mumbi Ndungu
71. Muna Onuzo-Iyanam
72. Nana Diaby
73. Nancy Sibo
74. Nancy Sumari
75. Nasty C
76. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
77. Randy Osae Bediako
78. Riyad Mahrez
79. Robtel Neajai Pailey
80. Sadio Mane
81. Salimatou Fatty
82. Samson Itodo
83. Sandile Shezi
84. Sarkodie
85. Shatta Wale
86. Siyanda Mohutsiwa
87. Sonia Mugabo
88. Souhila Ben Lachhab
89. Sylvia Kakyo
90. Teacher Mpamire
91. Tebogo Ditshego
92. Thabo Msibi
93. Toke Makinwa
94. Tonye Rex Idaminabo
95. Toyosi Akerele
96. Uche Pedro
97. Victoria Ibiwoye
98. Wizkid
99. Yasmin Mahfouz
100. Yasmine El Baggari