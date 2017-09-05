Yvonne Nelson seeks support to petition govt over ‘dying movie industry’

Ghanaian award-winning actress, Yvonne Nelson, is asking for support from colleague film makers to petition government over the challenges facing the Ghanaian movie industry.

In a long letter she posted on her instagram page to stakeholders, the actress said: “We have heard some of our own on countless occasions slamming the industry for its decline with the favourite words ‘Ghana movie industry is dead’. It is quiet disturbing to hear these words being uttered when asked about our industry. A once well-structured industry with lots of entertainment to give cannot, and will not be abandoned for it to be ruined.”

“We aim to present a petition to the President and the Minister of Tourism, Creative arts and Culture citing the difficulties facing us in the industry. We want to bring unity to all industry players, we aim to uplift the Ghana movie industry again for the better by making sure there is allocation of special funds for producers, right payment structures for all involved in the industry especially the thespians, royalties and its right disbursement, local content being the major viewers’ choice on our networks and allocation of cinema halls in five major regions across the country,” she stated.

قالب وردپرس

Comments