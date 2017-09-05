Yvonne Nelson, others to petition government over dying movie industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Actress Yvonne Nelson, after her recent spat on social media attacking her colleagues for being obsessed with only slaying on the red carpet while the movie industry is dying, has started a campaign to save the industry.

Announcing the campaign on social media, the actress is forming a coalition of industry persons to present a petition to the government.

Yvonne Nelson, who is also a producer, last month in series in tweets, questioned why some of her colleagues in the industry, choose to dress fancy to slay on the red-carpets at events, instead of working hard to revive the dead movie industry.

Her tweet generated a lot of social media buzz with some people supporting and others condemning her.

Known to have championed the popular #dumsormuststop campaign in May 2015, to protest the erratic power crises that rocked Ghana, the actress to calling on her colleague to join her fight to revive the industry.

Championing a united front called United Ghanaian Film Makers, Yvonne Nelson is collating signatures of industry practitioners to petition the government to help breath a new lease of life into it.

Read Yvonne Nelson’s Instagram post below:

Hello everyone, this is a call in the right direction, With Unity and team work, the dream will always come true.

For God and country, I humbly ask all stakeholders in the Ghana movie Industry, Actors, (upcoming actors), Crew members, Avid Ghanaian movie watchers etc. to help us present our Petition to the Government of Our beautiful Country Ghana, this is for us, this is for our failing movie industry.

Kindly locate a petition form at these various locations and pen down a few details. All we need are signatures to express the passion we all have for the industry and how far we’ll go to bring it back to life.

ABC-pictures (050 411 1200) Spintex, YN Productions (0240595959) East Legon, 7th art Productions (0262314645) East Legon, Naadie (026 795 6233) Legon campus, Belinda (024 551 0044) West Legon #SaveTheGHMovieIndustry????????”.

The award-winning actress is, however, yet to announced a date or venue for the presentation of the petition.