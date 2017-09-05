You’re the bad person not your wife – Counselor Lutterodt to Funny Face

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Counselor Lutterodt said the comedian was not matured for marriage

Controversial marriage counselor, George Lutterodt has slammed Comedian Funny Face, known in private life as Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng for his recent ‘childish’ comments against his ex-wife.

Speaking to Kofi TV, Counselor George Lutterodt said Funny Face was not matured for marriage.

According to Counselor, the fact that you can have sexual intercourse does not mean you can be a husband.

“The wife is not a bad person; Funny Face is the bad one because he was not prepared and trained to be a husband.

“Insult all men never abuse any woman. Why go for a woman with big butt when you are a two-minute man,” Counselor added.

BACKGROUND

Funny Face broke up with his wife in 2016, ending what he said was two years of marriage. He blamed himself for the outcome of the marriage, alleging his wife slept with some of his best friends.

But a year after the Comedian made public his divorce, Funny Face has conceded he rushed into the marriage.

“I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her. Big buttocks and ass and hips pushed me into marrying her,” he told Accra-based UTV.