Why marry when you are a two-minute man – Lutterodt asks Funny Face

2017-09-05

Controversial marriage Counselor, George Lutterodt has blamed comedian Funny Face for being the cause of his collapsed marriage.

The livid Counselor lashed out at Funny Face saying he was not fully trained to be a husband.

He described Funny Face as the ‘bad person’ and not his ex-wife as propagated by Funny Face on social media and media interviews.

Funny Face in an interview with Accra-based UTV stated that his ex-wife’s buttocks and hips pushed him into marrying her.

The Controversial Counselor questioned why Funny Face knowing his sexual problems married his ex-wife.

‘The wife is not a bad person; Funny Face is the bad one because he was not prepared and trained to be a husband.

“You can insult all men, but never abuse any woman. Why go for a woman with big butt when you are a two-minute man?,’ Counselor Lutterodt told Kofi TV.

Adjoa Ntim, ex-wife of Funny Face has revealed that her husband couldn’t satisfy her sexually, hence the collapse of their marriage but he has reacted describing the wife as a ‘liar’.