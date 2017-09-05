Vicky Zugah’s son Andre all grown and looks cuter

Actress Vicky Zugah with Andre and host of Kumkum Bhagya <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504609225_314_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Actress Vicky Zugah on August 31, 2016, delivered her son, André. After the christening of André Kwaku Asare Louis on November 13 last year, several Ghanaians asked about the whereabouts of the dad since he was missing at the event.

Little has been heard about André after the altercation surrounding his naming ceremony.

André is all grown. The last-born has grown to become a very nice guy. He was with his mum when Zionfelix.net spotted them at the launch of the actress’ domestic violence campaign held weeks back in Accra.

Sierra Leone’s Big Brother Africa (The Chase) star, Bolt real name Adrian Bolt Lewis is the father of the boy. Vicky has two children, a 14-year-old girl and André who turned 1 on August 31 this year.

