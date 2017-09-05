Thomas Partey scores first career hat-trick as Ghana rout Congo

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey scored his first career hat-trick in Ghana’s 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

His first was in the 27th minute when he shot powerfully into the box after a deflected ball fortuitously dropped in front of him inside.

Richmond Boakye had opened the scoring four minutes earlier by connecting home from inside the box.

Partey’s second was from an acute angle when his connection to an incisive pass from Christian Atsu to beat the goalkeeper at the near post.

This was on the stroke of half-time and Ghana went into the break with a 3-1 lead.

In the 69th minute, the midfielder intercepted a pass and raced with it before rifling it into the roof for his personal third.

Partey had scored four days earlier in the 1-1 home draw with the same team at the Baba Yara Stadium in the corresponding Group E fixture.