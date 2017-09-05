Shatta Wale pens an emotional letter to ‘haters’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

He is seen as the most hated yet most talked about Ghanaian artiste currently in the country.

Shatta Wale has been on the low lately, however, making greater moves in the United States of America.

The Dancehall King in a post on Facebook has poured his heart out to people he describes as haters and has told them to leave him because he is currently “Taking Over”.

According to the “Umbrella” hitmaker, he is blessed beyond stress and that the actions of people against him does not bother him a second.

He expressed his sadness at the fact that although he helped people in the past, they have all turned their backs against him and are spreading falsehood about him wherever they find themselves.

Read what Shatta Wale wrote on his wall

Be careful because the reality is my slogan. Shattas don’t play like funny man dem. Tell them I’m a bad man that’s why I prepare always and never lose hope. I don’t give a f**k because it’s my life and I’m blessed. .Don’t wanna talk too much. Mouth runners gave up on me Mr Badmind.

I was making money so enter the net. Life is about times and seasons and it’s my season now. I call it the cocoa season. My brother waits for yours. Life is not a race so seek guidance from Jah because even if it’s today and tomorrow you won’t understand me.

When I was hustling you were spreading the fake news about me with your stinky mouth. The same person you dawg I help now talk about me always. What are you fighting for my range rover or corolla s even my Camry I gave to my loyal fan ( SekleyMoses) because of di fans dem loyal.

Bossu sit and relax am taking over now and I got a bigger story to tell one-day. Keep watching me lol.no faking. Benisah Saviour that’s ma creativity. Tell them Shatta Wale Charles Nii Armah Mensah won lol