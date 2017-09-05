Sarkodie repeated history with the ‘Highest’ concert

Music of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Three years ago, Sarkodie made history when he filled up the famous Apollo it was the first in history to be done by a Ghanaian and among the very few in Africa.

Yesterday 3rd September 2017, Sarkodie repeated history at Hammerstein Ballroom also in New York With “Da Highest Concert”

Sark is on a tour to promote his upcoming album; “Da Highest” and he will be at key stages in Norway, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, France, Holland, Italy, France, Spain, among others.

Sarkodie for over an hour delivered an energy filled performance to the audience at the Hammerstein Ballroom last night.

The concert also saw artist such as highlife doyen Amakye Dede, sultry chanteuse Efya, label mate Akwaboah, comic actor/musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, as well as UK band The Compozers.

