Reggie N Bollie wins 2017 BEST UK MUSIC ARTIST @ the Int’l Achievement Recognition Awards

Ghanaian international music group, Reggie N Bollie, has been adjudged been BEST UK MUSIC ARTIST 2017 at the International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA).

The duo who finished as runners-up on the 12th UK series of The X Factor in 2015 and were nominated alongside seven others managed to win Best UK Music Artist award.

They took to their official twitter account to express their gratitude to their fans.