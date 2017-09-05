Puma Energy to boost lubricant market with more distribution outlets

High quality lubricants are set to become even more accessible to Ghanaians, due to an exclusive distribution partnership recently signed between Puma Energy and Graceland Parts Limited, a lubricants distribution company in Ghana.

This partnership will make Graceland the exclusive distributor of Puma Energy lubricants in two zones; specifically the Middle/North Zone (Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions) and the Western Zone (Western and Central Regions).

Graceland is a leading distributor of lubricants in the country with a vast distribution network that Puma Energy will now be able to offer its products to; while Puma Energy’s solid lubricant offering provides Graceland the opportunity to partner with a high-quality global brand.

At the signing, the Managing Director of Puma Energy in Ghana, Myles Bouvier-Baird, expressed much joy at the beginning of what he described as a promising partnership.

“This partnership is a huge step in the right direction for Puma Energy here in Ghana,” Bouvier-Baird said.

He said, “We have a rich, high quality lubricants offering that we are excited to share with our customers and we believe that Graceland, with their vast distribution experience, are a perfect match for our business.”

“But beyond that, we are always excited to enter mutually-beneficial partnerships with local companies. Doing business that will benefit Ghana’s growth is of prime importance to us,” said Bouvier-Baird.

On his part, Edward Amponsah, the Managing Director of Graceland Parts Limited, said Puma Energy was a formidable choice of partner in the lubricants distribution business.

He said, “This is very exciting. When we considered the level of investment in infrastructure that Puma Energy has made in the country, we knew that the larger goal was our shared value of nation building and opportunity creation for many Ghanaians.

We are looking forward to working with Puma Energy to make the brand well known all over Ghana,” Mr. Amponsah said.

Puma Energy lubricants currently sponsors the Ford Performance Neil Woodridge Motorsport team for the 2017 South Africa Cross Country Series, one of the world’s most competitive cross country championships.

Puma Energy lubricants are blended using quality Group II base oils, enabling smoother engine performance and enhancing durability.

These oils are formulated from selected base stocks with high viscosity index and low pour point, and are treated with a large percentage of additives to impart superior detergency together with high dispersant, anti-oxidant, anti-corrosion, anti-wear and antifoam properties.