Probable Black Stars line-up against Congo

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-05

Black Stars drew 1-1 with Congo in Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana seek redemption in the fourth round of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo at the Stade Municipal de Kintélé in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The Black Stars were dealt a huge blow in the reverse fixture last Friday, as their opponents held them to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The result did neither country any favor as their respective World Cup was dealt a huge blow but a victory for either side could reignite their qualification hopes with other results going their way.

The other group fixture will see Group E leaders Uganda face the Pharaohs in Alexandria following their 1-0 win over Egypt in the reverse fixture in Kampala.

Team News

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan remains a doubt for the clash after sustaining a groin injury with Dede Ayew ruled out of the clash due to thigh injury.

Jordan Ayew has pulled out of the squad due to an acute illness and was unable to travel with the team.

Harrison Afful remains a huge doubt for today’s game having missed the starting line up on Friday whilst Red Star Belgrade striker Boakye Yiadom is expected to be handed to starting role.

The Congolese have no major injuries but they have received a massive boost with the return of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Prince Oniangue who missed the first leg encounter due to injury

Head-to-head

The Black Stars have an overwhelming head-to-head advantage over Congo having won 10 times, drawn twice and lost one with a total of 13 matches played.

Total Matches Played: 13

Ghana wins: 10

Goals scored: 26

Congo Wins: 1

Goals scored: 12

Draws: 2

Ghana’s Probable Starting Line up: Richard Ofori (GK), Jeffery Schlupp, Jonathan Mensah, Alfred Duncan, Daniel Amartey, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Thomas Partey, Thomas Agyepong, Boakye Yiadon, Ebenezer Ofori.

Congo’s Probable Starting Line up: Barel Morial Mouko (GK), Beranger Itoua, Marvin Baudry, Fernand Mayembo, Tobias Badila, Durel Avounou, Dylan Bahamboula, Cesaire Gandze,P. Oniangué, Ferebory Dore, T. Bifouma

KICK OFF TIME: 2:30 PM LOCAL TIME