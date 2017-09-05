Political party influence ruining our security agencies – NDC communicator laments

Communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed has stated that the recent indiscipline amongst our various security agencies will not stop until the country moves away from the political party involvement in recruiting staff for the various security agencies.

According to him, political parties pride themselves in the number of party sympathizers they are able to enrol in the security agencies and this is having a negative effect on the kind of people serving as security officials.

He explained that these persons have now been tagged as party police because they owe their allegiance to the persons and political parties that got them the jobs instead of serving for the good of the public.

“We must ask ourselves why our security officials are now engaging in crimes. This is because of the influence of politicians in getting some people into those agencies. People now apply for jobs in the security agencies with a mindset of making money and they will go through whatever means possible to get money,” he told Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Agoo Tv’s Yensempa show.

The country has over the years and in recent times witnessed a number of crimes committed by some staff of the various security agencies.

Stephen Arthur was left paralyzed after he was shot by a police officer six years ago. According to him, the police officer requested that he gives him money which they declined causing the policer officer to shot him.

In a report filed by Ghone TV’s Nabil Ahmed Rufai, he revealed a story of a 23 year old lady (name withheld) who was allegedly raped by a police officer a year ago. The police officer whose name was given as Sampson Keven Edem has till date not been brought before law court.

Recent of all these crimes is a stabbing incident by a military officer just last Friday. The said soldier whose name has not been disclosed stabbed the victim, Nana Yaw Owusu after the two were engaged in a heated argument.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Nana Kwabena Agyare