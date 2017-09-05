Partey, Yiadom glitter for Ghana in five-star Congo thumping

Soccer News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Black Stars of Ghana recorded their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign after defeating Congo Brazzaville 1-5 away at the Stade Municipal de Kintele, Brazzaville on Tuesday afternoon.

Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey recorded his first hat trick for the Black Stars while Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom, a late call-up to the squad scored a brace.

Yiadom opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a tap in before Partey later slammed home a loose ball from close range to record his first in the 26th minute.

Congolese defender Emmerson Illoy-Ayyet reduced the deficit with a powerful header from a corner but Partey restored the two-goal deficit with an angled drive in the second minute of added time in the first half.

Partey completed his hat trick when he intercepted a pass in midfield and raced through the Congolese midfield before firing past an onrushing goalie into the net.

With the game petering out, Yiadom was picked out in the penalty box and placed a shot past the Congolese goalie to complete his brace.

The win handed the Black Stars their first win in Group E of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after two draws against Congo and Uganda and a loss to Egypt.

The Stars have now amassed five points from four games and are two points behind second placed Uganda and one point behind Group E leaders Egypt. The Pharaohs of Egypt will lock horns later tonight with the Cranes of Uganda to determine who leads the Group.