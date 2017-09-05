Otumfour supports late Maxwell Mahama’s family with GHC 50,000

Otumfuor Osei Tutu has donated 50,000 to the family of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504591232_405_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuor Osei Tutu has donated 50,000 Ghana cedis to the family of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched by some Youth of the then Denkyira-Boase in the Central region after his identity was mistaken for an armed robber.

His death sent the nation into a state of shock as most Ghanaians could not fathom why human beings could be so reckless towards their fellow human.

But the King of the Ashanti Kingdom after the family of the late Military man paid a courtesy call on him have donated 50,000 Ghana cedis to support the education of the two children the Soldier left behind.

The wise king indicated that the family should take solace in the fact that the God who brought him to them has called him back to his bossom.

The delegation from the family that paid the courtesy call on the King included head of the Mahama family, father of the late Major and Babara Mahama the widow.

