One District One Factory: Ekumfi pineapple factory to employ over 5000 people

Ekumfi Pineapple Processing Factory, the first factory to be constructed under the government’s ‘One District One Factory’ project is expected to employ over 5000 people when completed by mid-2018.

General Manager of the company, Daniel Kwarteng, said about $5million is expected to be invested into the project from the $2billion Exim bank Chinese loan announced earlier by government.

It is expected that the company will pay back the loan in seven years. Chinese contractors as part of the package, will construct the facility on a 10 acre land.

The Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company factory when completed will process pineapples for the local and international market.

Currently the company cultivates the fruit and seeks to expand its operations into processing.

Mr. Kwarteng said, “The introduction of the policy has motivated us to speed up and implement our plans of processing the fruits into various other products.”

Launch of the project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will on Friday launch his government’s flagship policy ”One District One Factory” at Ekumfi in the Central Region.

The program will be the formal launch of the implementation of the One District One Factory policy.

This will be in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrialization of Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country.

The policy, when implemented will create the environment conducive for each local government areas to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.