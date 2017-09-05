Obrafour is a legend; I can rap every song on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Actress Yvonne Nelson, has declared her undying love for the veteran rapper, Obrafour describing him as a legend.

According to her, she loves the rapper so much that she had to save her lunch back in High School to buy his ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album.

Not only did the actress disclose that she sacrificed to buy the album, Yvonne Nelson added that, she could rap every song on the album.

Released in 1999, Obrafour’s 10-track ‘Pae Mu Ka’ has been described as one of the best, if not the best, hiplife albums to have been released by any Ghanaian rapper.

Obrafour, born Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, has also been described by critics and avid music lovers as one of Ghana’s all-time best rappers.

Yvonne Nelson is known to be tomboy during her Senior High School days at Aggrey Memorial Secondary in Cape Coast, where she used to rap.

The actress posted a video of Obrafour rapping to ‘Aden’, a track from ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Instagram and said;

“THE REAL ONES KNOW i remember when I was in junior high school 1999 thereabout, I saved up my school lunch money to buy his PAE MU KA album. I treasured it so much! like I can rap every song on it. There hasn’t been any album close to that in GH ever since! He’s my BEST rapper! He’s a legend! He’s OBRAFUOR @iamobrafour #Aynfave”