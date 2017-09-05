Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings graces 2017 Apex Ballroom Soiree

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Yaw Sarpong

2017-09-05

The annual Apex Ballroom Soiree has taken place in the thick of some fine control and cohesiveness among lovers of the couple dance.

Held at the Osu Presby Hall in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, September 2, it saw dancers from different clubs in the country participating. It also hosted up to par dancers from Togo and Benin.

The special guest of honor was former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

In her speech, the former First Lady who took to the dance floor to exhibit her prowess in the art also mentioned that she was excited about the dance and added that she was taught the dance at an early stage of her life.

She also noted that she will establish a dance school because she likes the etiquette of dancing and believes people should be properly taught how to dance in order to aid and abet our social co-existence.

The Ballroom Soiree was organized by the Apex Ballroom Club and its part of the activities of the Ghana Dance Festival 2017.

The Apex Ballroom Club provides quality entertainment especially for the OFYs (Over Forty Years) – the people are around forty years and above, who really don’t have any form of entertainment. Aside, the foreign dance, Apex Ballroom also do the highlife dance; for the dance club, highlife is part of their ballroom dancing – which helps preserve our heritage.

The Ghana Dance Festival 2017 is powered by your dance channel Dancetera TV and proudly sponsored by Yomi Yoghurt, as well as the Adinkra Experience. It is endorsed by the National Commission on Culture (NCC), National Federation of Dancers, Ghana Dance Association and Ghana Dancers Association. It is also supported by sponsorship by The BlackRide App and Malta Guinness. Cine+, eTV Ghana, TV7, GhanaWeb.com, GlammyNews.com, Zionfelix.com are the official media partners.

