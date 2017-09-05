My ex-wife lied…I’m not a 2mins man in bed – Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has responded to media reports suggesting he cannot last 2 minutes in bed.

The comedian responded to the reports in a post on Twitter hours after the ex wife, Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim allegedly told a news website that she left the husband because he could not satisfy her in bed.

Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, further told FN News that Funny Face was not a responsible husband.

Herrrh My sister you can lie oo … What a pity Lol … Try harder !! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/fOZIcGGb5G — #ChildrenPresident (@funnyfacegh) September 4, 2017

Lol I guess all da men … U were sleeping with too .. Are 2 mins … Hahaha my sister try harder … This is cheap !! — #ChildrenPresident (@funnyfacegh) September 4, 2017

Background

Comedian Benson Ohene Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face ended his two year marriage to his wife in 2016.

Funny Face admitted to the divorce on his Facebook page after a newspaper publication suggested a possible divorce.

The comedian and actor married his ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim at a low key ceremony in December 2014.

The comedian in a recent radio interview disclosed that he was deceived into entering what he described as ‘useless marriage’ due to her ex wife’s big buttocks and hips.