Movie industry not dead but struggling – Vicky Zugah

Actress, Vicky Zugah has said though the Ghanaian movie industry is faced with minor setbacks, she strongly believes the industry is not dead.

Many stakeholders in the movie profession on countless occasions have slammed the industry for its decline with the favourite words ‘Ghana movie industry is dead’.

According to Zugah, it is obvious there are persisting problems they are confronted with in their profession but wouldn’t side with colleagues who tagged the industry as dead.

She told Adom TV that, “the industry is struggling but not dead as said by both industry players and non-industry players.”

Explaining the major setback, Vicky Zugah said,”I heard our marketers and the Nigerian marketers had a small problem so it got to a time our movies couldn’t penetrate to Nigeria.”

