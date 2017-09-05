Match Report: Congo 1 – 5 – Partey grabs first hat trick

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Black Stars of Ghana mauled the Red Devils of Congo by 5 – 1 in the second leg return leg of the 2018 World Cup Qualifier at the Stade de l’Unité, Brazzaville after a dramatic one all draw in the reverse fixture less than a week ago.

The game got underway with the Black Stars demonstrating a sense of urgency that was not seen in the first leg.

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom gave the Black Stars the lead after he tapped the ball into the net from a Thomas Agyepong’s pass. Three minutes after the man of the moment Thomas Partey doubled Ghana’s lead with a close range effort.

The Black Stars grew in confidence and were dominating play following the absence of the usual Black Stars trio; Gyan, the Ayew brothers and Attamah Larweah who was lashed out by the fans following Fridays encounter.

In an attempt to reduce the deficit, Congo pushed more men forward and after several chances they drew one back for the two goals courtesy Lloyd Ayet who scored in the 44th minute.

Thomas Partey added his second of the day right before the second half to end the first half proceedings at 3 – 1 in favour of Ghana.

History was documented in the 69th minute when the Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey scored his first career hat trick as a professional player. Partey has been in fine form this season scoring a goal for Athletico Madrid in the opening match of the 2017/18 La liga season.

The agonizing moment for the Congolese came when the blistering Black Stars made it 5-1 as Boakye Yiadom scored his 2nd goal on the day.

It was an impressive outing for the Black Stars but a horrifying day for the Congo spectators who were in awe after seeing the gargantuan score line at the Brazzaville stadium.

Ghana are still third with 5 points and have increased their goal tally to six with two more games to play against Uganda in October and Egypt in November.

