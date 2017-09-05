LIVESTREAMING: Egypt 1 – 0 Uganda – 2018 World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Five days after their shocking 1-0 loss to Uganda in Kampala, Egypt will continue their World Cup qualifiers campaign at Alexandria’s Borg El-Arab stadium on Tuesday with another game against the Cranes.

The Pharaohs lost their place at the top of the group, have no choice but to win in Alexandria if they want to regain poll position and to revive their hopes of reaching the next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Egypt are second in group E with six points, just one point behind Uganda who have seven points.

Despite the loss in Kampala, Pharaohs coach Hector Cuper voiced his confidence in the team, insisting that they still have a good chance of making it through the qualifiers.

“The qualifiers are not over yet, we still have nine points to fight for,” Cuper said at the post-match news conference on Thursday.

Bearing in mind their must-win situation on Tuesday, Cuper has to play with an offensive plan, dropping his trade-mark cautious approach

Uganda starting XI:

Denis Onyango (GK), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Isaac Isinde, Murushid Juuko, Wasswa Hassan Mawanda,Khalid Aucho, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Faruku Miya, Derrick Nsibambi, Joseph Benson Ochaya

Egypt’s starting XI:

Essam El-Hadary, Ahmed Fathi, Rami Rabia, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdel-Shafi, Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Salah, Amr Gamal

