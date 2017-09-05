LIVE UPDATES: Congo vs Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Ghanaweb.com brings you the live text commentary of the second leg tie World Cup Qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Red Devils of Congo at the Stade de l’Unité (Brazzaville) which kicks off at 14:30 in Ghana.

Ghana starting line-up to face Congo today

R. Ofori, Afful, Agbenyenu, Amartey, Mensah, Acquah, Atsu, E. Ofori, Yiadom, Partey, Agyepong

Congo: Barel Morial Mouko (GK), Beranger Itoua, Marvin Baudry, Fernand Mayembo, Tobias Badila, Durel Avounou, Dylan Bahamboula, Cesaire Gandze,P. Oniangué, Ferebory Dore, T. Bifoum.

Head to head

In all, Ghana have faced off with Congo in 15 encounters, having won nine (9), lost two (2) and drawn three (4).

The good news for the four times champions of Africa is that they are yet to lose a competitive game against Congo. In nine (9), competitive games, the Black Stars have won seven (7) and drawn just two (2) against the Red Devils.

The last time Ghana had a date with Congo in Brazzaville was in 2015 when the Black Stars defeated the Red Devils 2-3.