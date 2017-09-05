Lifestyle: How to enjoy sex the Ghanaian way

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Discuss with your partner

Communicate your sexual expectations with your partner beforehand. Don’t ever coerce your partner to try any bedroom positions. Most people consider anal sex as a taboo so make sure you are on the same page to revamp your sex life.

Shower first

Personal hygiene should be important when it comes to sexual intercourse. Don’t kill your partner’s mood; take a steamy long shower before your date night to make sure he or she feels comfortable when the action begins.

Foreplay

Foreplay gratifies the act of loving making. For maximum satisfaction, engage in prolonged foreplay to get your partner aroused beforehand. After one or two orgasms, the entry is gelled enough for any penetration.

Take it slow

Sex is an act which requires skills and patients. Don’t rush. Don’t be selfish because the back door is not a water slide. After she has orgasm through the foreplay, apply more lube and gently work your way through.

Start with just the tip, and work your way up the shaft.

Don’t forget to Breathe

In those first few moments of penetration, the pressure tends to cause women to hold their breath. This results in the immediate tightening of those muscles, which will only lead to pain. Take deep, even breaths and focus on relaxing your entire body and release all tension. It may feel like you have to go to the bathroom at first but just go with it.

Assume the Right Position

Move out of your comfort zone and try something new. Here are three positions to try for anal sex.

Doggie-style allows your man easy entry but puts him in full control, which might not be the best for your first time.

Take charge of things in the bedroom. Girl-on-top is the perfect position for a woman trying anal sex for the first time because it allows you to control speed and depth of penetration. This is extremely important, especially for backdoor newbies.

Spooning is another great choice for backdoor beginners. This gives you shared control of your movements and adds an extra touch of intimacy, which may help you relax as well.

Be Vocal and classy

Don’t kill his mood with your words, it might put him off. Find a new way to communicate your feelings especially if you’re trying anal sex for the first time. Before, during, and after anal sex, consistently check in with your partner to let him know what you need from him. Tell him how you want him to rock your world or he will have the time of his life and have no idea that you are faking it.