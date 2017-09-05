Kwesi Appiah to ring massive changes in starting eleven for Congo clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-05

Kwesi Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504605625_581_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to give some fringe players the opportunity in the Black Stars game with Congo in Brazaville today.

Appiah is likely to hand a starting role to Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom following the absence of Asamoah Gyan and Jordan Ayew.

Alfred Duncan has impressed at training and could gatecrash the starting team with Thomas Agyepong who came off the bench in Friday’s game expected to start.

Ghana are chasing its first win in the 2018 World Cup qualifier after drawing two and losing one.

The Black Stars lie 3rd in Group E with two points, 5 behind leaders Uganda.