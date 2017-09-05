Kwesi Appiah makes five changes to Ghana starting line-up to face Congo

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-05

Kwesi Appiah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504616424_260_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has made five changes to his starting line-up to face Congo on Tuesday, naming Serbia-based Richmond Boakye Yiadom as the sole attacker in the second-leg of of their 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Defenders Harrison Afful and Lumor Agbenyenu have regained their positions in the squad after missing the previous clash played in Kumasi on Friday.

Thomas Agyepong and Afriyie Acquah have also regain their places in the squad thanks to the injuries that have ravaged the squad ahead of the game in Brazzaville.

Yiadom looks to have profited from the absence of lead striker Asamoah Gyan while Afful who has barely recovered from injury taking the place of Attamah Larweh who played in that position on Friday despite not being his favourite slot on the pitch.

Lumor has taken the place of Jeffery Schlupp after the Leicester City player looked out of sorts in the first-leg match played in Kumasi.

Lumor missed that match after arriving late for the game and after few days of training coach Appiah has opted for the youngster.

Acquah comes in to shore up the midfield that looked flat and one-sided as both Thomas Partey and Ebenezer Ofori possess the silky style of play. The Italy based player brings some grit and roughness in midfield to combat the stronger Congolese.

Agyepong has benefited from the absence of Andre Ayew as he will play from the left side of midfield with Christian Atsu playing from the right side.

Partey will be played just behind striker Yiadom while goalkeeper Richard Ofori will be protected by the central defensive partnership between Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah.

The Black Stars are seeking to grab their first win of Group E of the qualifiers as a victory in Brazzaville and a draw in the group’s other between Egypt and Uganda could spark some life into the Black Stars qualification chances.

Ghana trail Group E leaders Uganda by five points and Egypt by four points after picking up just two points from their first three games of the qualifiers.

Starting line-up: Richard Ofori, Harrison Afful, Lumor Agbenyenu, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Christian Atsu, Ebenezer Ofori, Richmon Boakye Yiadom, Thomas Partey, Thomas Agyepong