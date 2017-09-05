KSM honoured at Comic Awards Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017
2017-09-05
Ghana’s most celebrated standup comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), was honoured with the ‘Life Time Achiever’ award at the just ended Comic Awards at the National Theatre in Accra.
The satirist, who has had a career spanning over two decades, was acknowledged for paving the way for Ghanaian comedians through his well-patronised comedy shows.
KSM is well known for writing, directing and starring in a series of one-man comedic plays, most notably ‘Saga of a Returnee’, ‘Afia Siriboe’, and ‘Politically Incorrect’.
The awards scheme initiated to recognise the efforts of personalities who continue to inject some humour into our daily lives, witnessed its first edition on Friday, September 1.
Patrons ‘laughed out loud’ with comic performances from Kenny Blaq, Lexi the Comic, Hogan and Parrot Mouth.
Irene Logan and Kurl Songs thrilled the audience to some musical performances as well.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Comic Online and TV Show – Serekwakwa
Best Comic Animation – Time for Mentals (Creo Concepts)
Most Promising Comedy Event – Laughline
Best African Act – Parrot Mouth
Best Stage Play – Bananas and Groundnuts
Best Comic Movie – Amakye and Dede
Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez
Comedy Event of the Year – 1022 Laughs
Promising Comedian of the Year – Lexi
Life Time Achiever- KSM
Stand-Up Comedian of the Year – DKB
Comedian of the Year – DKB