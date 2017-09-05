Kim Jong-un ‘begging for war’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “begging for war” with his latest and most powerful nuclear bomb test, the US envoy to the United Nations has said.

Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the Security Council in New York that America did not want a war but its patience was “not unlimited”.

The US will table a new UN resolution shortly to toughen sanctions.

China, the North’s main ally, has called for a return to negotiations and Switzerland has offered to mediate.

Meanwhile South Korea’s navy carried out live-fire naval drills on Tuesday, warning that if the North provoked them “we will immediately hit back and bury them at sea”, reported Yonhap news agency.

It comes a day after the South’s military simulated a missile attack on the North’s nuclear test site.

On Sunday, it tested a bomb underground, which was thought to have a power range from 50 kilotonnes to 120 kilotonnes. A 50kt device would be about three times the size of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.