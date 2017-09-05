Jordan, Harrison Afful pull out of Ghana’s clash with Congo

Jordan Ayew out will not travel with the team <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504575024_21_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Jordan Ayew and Harrison Afful are the latest to withdraw from the Black Stars squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier return leg against Congo in Brazzaville.

Swansea City striker missed Monday’s workout at the Accra Sports Stadium and will not travel with the team, citing a stomach upset while Afful has opted out because of foot injury.

The setback denied him a starting role in last Friday’s 1-1 draw with the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He came on as a second half substitute and seems to have aggravated the injury.

Already, captain, Asamoah Gyan and his deputy, Andre Ayew have omitted themselves due to injuries.

The Black Stars need victory in Congo to have a mathematical chance of bouncing back in the World Cup qualification, especially should Uganda hold Egypt in Alexandria in the other Group E match.

