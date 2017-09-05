I’m ever ready to share my husband with another lady – Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

Singer Nana Akua Amoah Belinda known globally as Mzbel has divulged that she has no problem sharing her husband with another lady.

Adepa’s mummy on Adom FM with Akumaa Mama Zimbi stated that she would freak out if the man begins to behave funny when cheating on her. On what will make her cool even though her partner is seeing another lady, the ’16 Years’ singer revealed that if the man respects her and continue to provide for her.

“I don’t have any problem if you provide for me. You respect me and always there for me when I need you. Even if you have to lie to me it has to be with respect. What I hate is when I call and you don’t mind me. Whatsapp has even made things easier this time around. If I see you online and you refuse to reply my messages that will freak me out. You can have all the women in the world and make sure you do not let me know about it.” she said.

Mzbel not long ago told Zionfelix on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show that her religion allows a man to date many women he wants if he can take care of them.