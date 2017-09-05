I treasured Obrafour’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album so much – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

Actress cum Producer, Yvonne Nelson has professed her love for veteran rapper, Obrafour’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ song.

The award winning actress disclosed that she sacrificed her pocket money which was meant for food to buy the album nearly two decades ago.

Yvonne Nelson posted a video of Obrafour rapping to ‘Aden’, a track from ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Instagram saying she could rap every song on the album.

“THE REAL ONES KNOW i remember when I was in junior high school 1999 there about, I saved up my school lunch money to buy his PAE MU KA album. I treasured it so much! like I can rap every song on it. There hasn’t been any album close to that in GH ever since! He’s my BEST rapper! He’s a legend! He’s OBRAFUOR @iamobrafour #Aynfave.”

‘Pae Mu Ka’, a 10-track album released in 1999, has been described as one of the best, if not the best, hiplife albums to have been released by any Ghanaian rapper.