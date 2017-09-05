I never received a penny from Mahama – Mzbel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

Songstress Belinda Akua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, has denied receiving money from former President John Mahama for campaigning for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview with MzGee on Hitz FM, the musician stated that, contrary to speculations, she only received payment from the NDC for work she did for the party.

Mzbel explained that she did her job as a musician and only got paid for her campaign song for the NDC during their campaign for the 2016 elections.

“I bought my own car. I composed a song for the National Democratic Congress and they paid me. I was contracted by the late Mr David Lamptey, who unfortunately passed on before I could show him the song. I submitted my song to the party office, they loved it, made me change a few things in the song and they paid me,” she said.

The musician, who claims she is a member of the NDC because she grew up in James Town, a suburb of Accra, says people from that area were born NDC members.

“Truthfully, I am an NDC supporter. I grew up in James Town and most of the people there support the party…I love the party and I am comfortable with it,” Mzbel said.