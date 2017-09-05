‘Herrh’ you’re lying, I’m no 1-minute man – Funny Face reacts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

Funny Face says he is strong in bed

Comedian Funny Face, known in private life as Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has described as lies a claim attributed to his ex-wife that he is a one minute man in bed.

Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim is alleged to have said the comedian could not satisfy her sexually.

“My ex-husband is suffering from early ejaculation and I had cautioned [him] on several occasions but he wouldn’t listen to me,” she reportedly said.

The comedian broke up with his wife in 2016, ending what he said was two torturous years of marriage.

“What I’ve been through is worse than killing,” he referred to his marriage to Elizabeth which ended.

He blamed himself for the outcome of the marriage, alleging his wife slept with some of his best friends.

“I didn’t do my homework well before marrying her. Big buttocks and ass and hips pushed me into marrying her,” he told Accra-based UTV.

But a year after the Comedian made public his divorce, Elizabeth is reported to have said she did not enjoy the marriage either.

She reportedly said Funny Face’s “early ejaculation” denied their marriage the joy it needed.

But the Comedian in a tweet Monday said the ex-wife lied when she said he is sexually weak.

“Lol I guess all da men … U were sleeping with too. Are 2 mins … Hahaha my sister try harder … This is cheap!!” he said.

“Herrrh My sister you can lie oo … What a pity Lol … Try harder!! Hahaha,” he added.