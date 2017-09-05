Harrison Afful recovers, Boakye Yiadom, Agyepong handed starting roles in Congo clash

Harrison Afful was ruled out from a starting role due to a foot injury <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504620029_497_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful has made the Black Stars starting line up for their 2018 World Cup qualifier with Congo.

Afful was a huge doubt for the game having missed the team’s last training before their departure to Congo on Monday.

Coach Kwasi Appiah has also handed Lumor, Thomas Agyepong and Richmond Boakye Yiadom starting roles.

The team will be hoping to record their first win in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers- after drawing two and losing one.

Ghana XI vs Congo Richard Ofori, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Lumor, Afriyie Acquah, Thomas Partey, Ebenezer Ofori, Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyepong, Boakye Yiadom.

