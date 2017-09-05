Gyan, Ayew, others to miss Congo clash

Jordan is reported to be suffering from a stomach upset <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504577461_206_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana will miss the services of skipper Asamoah Gyan , his deputy Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Harrison Afful in the return leg of the World Cup qualifier against Congo as all four players have pulled out of the squad due to various degrees of injuries.

Gyan reportedly sustained a groin injury in last Friday’s match. Ayew is also reportedly injured his thigh. The two were absent from the team’s training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday. Ayew sat on the bench while his teammates went through their places, but Gyan was not present at the stadium at all.

Jordan is reported to be suffering from a stomach upset while Afful is nursing a foot injury that prevented him from starting the first leg in Kumasi.

The absence of the four key players adds to Kwesi Appiah woes as the team has already loss defender John Boye and striker Raphael Dwamena to injury.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars landed in Congo on Monday evening to continue preparations for the return fixture which comes off Tuesday.

Sources close to the team have it that Gyan and Afful travelled with the team. It is however unlikely that the duo will play a part in the game.

