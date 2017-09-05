Gov’t ‘disregards’ Mahama appointed Ambassadors; none debriefed – Haruna Attah

None of the High Commissioners and Ambassadors who served during the regime of the esrtwhile John Mahama administration is yet to be debriefed by the current Akufo Addo led-government, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Namibia and Botswana, Alhaji Haruna Atta has revealed.

It is said to be a known practice that Diplomats upon their return home at the end of their tenure of office, are debriefed to enable the government through the Foreign Ministry be abreast with happenings in countries they served and to enable Ghana know how best to improve its relationship with those countries.

But H.E Haruna Attah told Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana show that eights months after he and his colleagues left office and returned to Ghana, no government official or any civil servant has asked them a word.

“I’ve not been debriefed so I haven’t met any member of this government officially not even who’s now my Foreign Minister, not even the civil servants at the Foreign Ministry. Neither do any of my colleagues because I’ve not heard any of them has been debriefed.”

Haruna Attah was appointed by Ex President Mahama as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the two southern African countries in 2014, where he served for two years.