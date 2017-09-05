Gov’t constitutes 11 member board for SEC

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah, has sworn in new board members of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 11 member board has been tasked to ensure that it regulates and streamlines development in the capital market.

Addressing the board, Ken Ofori Attah said he remains committed to ensuring that the capital market rakes in the needed investments to facelift the economic outlook of the country.

“As finance minister, I am committed to putting in place the needed steps to ensuring that our macroeconomic stability is achieved and this is where the new board chair of the SEC comes in,” he revealed.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, the new SEC board Chairman, Dr Yeboa Amoah stated that the board will be concerned about covering up on the backlog of initiatives which were unable to be executed due to the non-existence of the board.

Other members of the board included the first deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson P. Asiama, Paul Ababio, Dr. Johnson Asiama, Charles Adu Boahen, Mrs Jemima Oware, Prof. Kofi Quashigah, Augustine Addo, Dr Joe Amoako Tuffuor, Delia Assimeh and Daniel Ogbarmey.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Databank, Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh has been appointed as the new Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He takes over from Dr. Adu Anane-Antwi who retired from the commission as its boss in December 2016.