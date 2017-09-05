Government won’t fly only NPP members to Russia – Deputy Sports Minister

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister has stressed that the Sports Ministry would not fly only members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Russia if the Black Stars secure a qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

Pious Hadzide who said he was not aware that the NPP National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, had said only NPP members would be flown to Russia, indicated that “that is not the position of the Ministry.”

Speaking to the media in Ziope in the Agotime Ziope District of the Volta Region over the weekend, Mr Hadzide stated that the ministry would do everything possible to enable Ghana to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup finals.

He is hopeful that the Black Stars team secures a place in the World Cup finals.

“…as it is now, it all boils down to the technical team and a team of 11 players on the field,” he said.

Joy News’ Fred Quame Asare reported that the Deputy Sports Minister could not comment on the Black Stars performance in the one all draw against Congo in Kumasi on last Friday since he didn’t watch the match.

He was also unable to predict a qualification by the Stars to the World Cup finals when asked of the chances of the Stars qualifying.

The Black Stars led by Head Coach, Kwesi Appiah, would travel to Congo to face-off the Diables Rouges (Red Lions), in the third round of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualification campaign on September, 5.